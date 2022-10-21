Reclosable Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reclosable film packaging formats such as trays, cups, and bags & pouches, consumer convenience is kept at the epicentre.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reclosable Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Reclosable Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reclosable Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Reclosable Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reclosable Films market was valued at 105.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 151.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Easy Peel Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reclosable Films include Coveris Holdings, DowDuPont, AS Estiko Plastar, Stratex Group, Parkside Flexibles, TCL Packaging, Buergofol, Plastopil Hazorea Company and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reclosable Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reclosable Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Easy Peel Films

Medium Peel Films

Global Reclosable Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Home Care

Industrial

Others

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reclosable Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reclosable Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reclosable Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Reclosable Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coveris Holdings

DowDuPont

AS Estiko Plastar

Stratex Group

Parkside Flexibles

TCL Packaging

Buergofol

Plastopil Hazorea Company

Amcor

Berry Global Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Schur Flexibles Holdin

Termoplast

HFM Packaging

Folian

Winpak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reclosable Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reclosable Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reclosable Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reclosable Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reclosable Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reclosable Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reclosable Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reclosable Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reclosable Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reclosable Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reclosable Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclosable Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclosable Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclosable Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclosable Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclosable Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Reclosable Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

