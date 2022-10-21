Spiral Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spiral Membrane is a kind of chemical material for water treatment, it can be divided into polyamide, ps & pes, fluoropolymers and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Spiral Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spiral Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Spiral Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spiral Membrane market was valued at 4683.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6779.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spiral Membrane include Toray Industries, Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation), LG Water, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, Koch Membrane Systems, Lanxess, Merck, Pall and Pentair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spiral Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spiral Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spiral Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Global Spiral Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spiral Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spiral Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spiral Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spiral Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spiral Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Spiral Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation)

LG Water

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

Koch Membrane Systems

Lanxess

Merck

Pall

Pentair

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

Aquabio

Aquatech International

Axeon Water Technologies

Fileder

GEA Group

Hyflux

Membranium

Microdyn-Nadir

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Prominent

Synder Filtration

Toyobo

Uniqflux Membranes

