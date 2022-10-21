Polycarbonate Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polycarbonate panels are made from a highly durable material as polycarbonate is one of the strongest plastics around, meaning that they are ideal for glazing greenhouses, porch windows and conservatory roofing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycarbonate Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polycarbonate Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polycarbonate Panels market was valued at 1457 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1856.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-Wall Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polycarbonate Panels include Sabic, Covestro, Palram Industries, UG-Plast, Plazit Polygal, Gallina, Koscon Industrial, Brett Martin and Carboglass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polycarbonate Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-Wall Panels

Corrugated Panels

Solid Panels

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Material

Automotive

Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polycarbonate Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polycarbonate Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polycarbonate Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polycarbonate Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sabic

Covestro

Palram Industries

UG-Plast

Plazit Polygal

Gallina

Koscon Industrial

Brett Martin

Carboglass

SafPlast

Arla Plast AB

Giplast

DS Smith

Isik Plastik

Aoci Decoration Material

Jiasida Sunsheet

Quinn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polycarbonate Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polycarbonate Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polycarbonate Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polycarbonate Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polycarbonate Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polycarbonate Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polycarbonate Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polycarbonate Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polycarbonate Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycarbonate Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polycarbonate Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polycarbonate Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polycarbonate Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polycarbonate Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

