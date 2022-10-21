Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart packaging includes active packaging and intelligent packaging; wherein active packaging refers to the packaging functions beyond the inert, passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent packaging suitable for inner atmosphere of the package and for shipping. This type of packaging designed for controlling humidity, absorbing odors and maintaining the right concentration of gases and moisture within the packaged products. Innovative forms of active packaging materials release controlled quantities of ethanol into bakery and meat products to control bacterial growth. Active packaging material depends on the type of food it is designed to preserve.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Active and Intelligent Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Active and Intelligent Packaging market was valued at 15020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxygen Scavengers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Active and Intelligent Packaging include Amcor, Ampacet, Ball, Constar International, Crown Holdings, W.R. Grace and Company, Graham Packaging Company, Landec and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Active and Intelligent Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oxygen Scavengers
Moisture Absorbers
Shelf Life Sensing
Temperature Indicators
Others
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Personal Care
Others
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Active and Intelligent Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Active and Intelligent Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Ampacet
Ball
Constar International
Crown Holdings
W.R. Grace and Company
Graham Packaging Company
Landec
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Rexam
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Active and Intelligent Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Active and Intelligent Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active and Intelligent Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Companies
3.6
