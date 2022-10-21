Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart packaging includes active packaging and intelligent packaging; wherein active packaging refers to the packaging functions beyond the inert, passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent packaging suitable for inner atmosphere of the package and for shipping. This type of packaging designed for controlling humidity, absorbing odors and maintaining the right concentration of gases and moisture within the packaged products. Innovative forms of active packaging materials release controlled quantities of ethanol into bakery and meat products to control bacterial growth. Active packaging material depends on the type of food it is designed to preserve.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active and Intelligent Packaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Active and Intelligent Packaging market was valued at 15020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oxygen Scavengers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active and Intelligent Packaging include Amcor, Ampacet, Ball, Constar International, Crown Holdings, W.R. Grace and Company, Graham Packaging Company, Landec and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Active and Intelligent Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oxygen Scavengers

Moisture Absorbers

Shelf Life Sensing

Temperature Indicators

Others

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Active and Intelligent Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Active and Intelligent Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Ampacet

Ball

Constar International

Crown Holdings

W.R. Grace and Company

Graham Packaging Company

Landec

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Rexam

