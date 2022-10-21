4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

By Company

Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

Jiyuan Hengshun New Material

Production by Region

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agricultural Intermediate

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Production

2.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales by Region (2017-2022)



