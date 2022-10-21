Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Aluminum Alloys are widely used in the automotive industry, they are used for engine component, wheels, driveline, heat exchangers, body parts and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177043/global-automotive-aluminum-alloy-forecast-market-2022-2028-531

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) market was valued at 4738.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9565.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engine Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) include Arconic, AUSTEM, Constellium, Bharat Forge, UACJ, FLEX-N-GATE, ALERIS, Magna International and Novelis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Engine Component

Wheels

Driveline

Heat Exchangers

Body Parts

Others

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arconic

AUSTEM

Constellium

Bharat Forge

UACJ

FLEX-N-GATE

ALERIS

Magna International

Novelis

Norsk Hydro

NanShan Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177043/global-automotive-aluminum-alloy-forecast-market-2022-2028-531

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177043/global-automotive-aluminum-alloy-forecast-market-2022-2028-531

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/