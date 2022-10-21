Azo Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Azo Pigments in global, including the following market information:
Global Azo Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Azo Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Azo Pigments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Azo Pigments market was valued at 10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Azo Pigments include BASF SE, Clariant International, Pidilite Industries, Lanxess, Synthesia, Sincol, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Ferro and DIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Azo Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Azo Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil Based
Water Based
Global Azo Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastics
Textile
Printing Ink
Food
Paints & Varnishes
Global Azo Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Azo Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Azo Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Azo Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Azo Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Clariant International
Pidilite Industries
Lanxess
Synthesia
Sincol
Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Ferro
DIC
Jeco Pigment USA
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial
Crown Color Technology
Dimacolor Industry Group
Trust Chem
Cathay Industries
Alliance Organics
Heubach Colour
Toyo Ink SC Holdings
Royal Talens
Flint Group
Apollo Colors
Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical
Wellton Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Azo Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Azo Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Azo Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Azo Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Azo Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Azo Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Azo Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Azo Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Azo Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Azo Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Azo Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Azo Pigments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Azo Pigments Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oil Based
4.1.3 Water Based
4.2 By Type – Global A
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/