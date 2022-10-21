C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C5  C8 n-paraffin fractions are further processed and separated to form several chemical products such as n-pentane, n-hexane, and n-heptane, among several other chemical compounds. The demand for n-pentane for the production of polystyrene foam and pharmaceuticals is growing which in turn is fueling the growth of n-pentane in the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in global, including the following market information:

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five C5-C8 Normal Paraffin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market was valued at 40030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C5  C6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin include ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell., China Petroleum & Chemical, Phillips 66 Company, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Indian Oil Corporation, Sasol and Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C5-C8 Normal Paraffin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C5  C6

C7  C8

Multicomponent (C5  C8)

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Blending

Chemical Intermediate

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C5-C8 Normal Paraffin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C5-C8 Normal Paraffin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C5-C8 Normal Paraffin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies C5-C8 Normal Paraffin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

BP

Royal Dutch Shell.

China Petroleum & Chemical

Phillips 66 Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Indian Oil Corporation

Sasol

Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA)

Petrobras

Rompetrol Rafinare

Thai Oil Public Company

Bharat Petroleum

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Neste Oyj

Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC

Ergon

Junyuan Petroleum Group

