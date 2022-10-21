Ferric Chloride Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ferric chloride is efficient flocculating agent in urban sewage and industrial sewage treatment aspect. It has remarkable function of heavy metal and sulfide sediment, decoloration, deodorization, oil removing, sterilization, dephosphorization and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferric Chloride Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177052/global-ferric-chloride-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-378

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ferric Chloride Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ferric Chloride Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferric Chloride Powder include BASF, Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, PVS Chemicals, Numet Chemicals, Jinan Runyuan, Tianjin Xinze, National Biochemicals and Khushi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferric Chloride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Non-industrial Grade

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water and Sewage Treatment Industry

Metal Surface Treatment Industry

PCB Industry

Pigment Industry

Others

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferric Chloride Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferric Chloride Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferric Chloride Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ferric Chloride Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Kemira

Tessenderlo Group

PVS Chemicals

Numet Chemicals

Jinan Runyuan

Tianjin Xinze

National Biochemicals

Khushi Chemical

Sukha chemical

Qingdao Haijing Chemical

Quzhou Menjie Chemicals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177052/global-ferric-chloride-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-378

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ferric Chloride Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ferric Chloride Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ferric Chloride Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ferric Chloride Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferric Chloride Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferric Chloride Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferric Chloride Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferric Chloride Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferric Chloride Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177052/global-ferric-chloride-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-378

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/