PA6/PA66 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nylon 6 processes at a lower temperature and has a lower mold shrinkage. The material itself is lightweight, has a lustrous finish, and is ideal for applications in which toughness, impact resistance. Nylon 66 has a higher melting point, making it suitable for higher temperature applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PA6/PA66 in global, including the following market information:
Global PA6/PA66 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PA6/PA66 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PA6/PA66 companies in 2021 (%)
The global PA6/PA66 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard PA6/PA66 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PA6/PA66 include BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay Rhodia, Ascend, Clariant, DSM, Hyosung, Toyobo and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PA6/PA66 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PA6/PA66 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard PA6/PA66
Reinforced PA6/PA66
Global PA6/PA66 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Electronics & Electrical
Packaging Industry
Others
Global PA6/PA66 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PA6/PA66 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PA6/PA66 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PA6/PA66 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PA6/PA66 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DowDuPont
Solvay Rhodia
Ascend
Clariant
DSM
Hyosung
Toyobo
Toray
Kolon
Safety Components
HMT
Joyson Safety Systems
Porcher
UTT
Milliken
Pentagon Plastics
Bada Hispanaplast
