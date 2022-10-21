PA6/PA66 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon 6 processes at a lower temperature and has a lower mold shrinkage. The material itself is lightweight, has a lustrous finish, and is ideal for applications in which toughness, impact resistance. Nylon 66 has a higher melting point, making it suitable for higher temperature applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PA6/PA66 in global, including the following market information:

Global PA6/PA66 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PA6/PA66 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PA6/PA66 companies in 2021 (%)

The global PA6/PA66 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard PA6/PA66 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PA6/PA66 include BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay Rhodia, Ascend, Clariant, DSM, Hyosung, Toyobo and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PA6/PA66 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PA6/PA66 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard PA6/PA66

Reinforced PA6/PA66

Global PA6/PA66 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging Industry

Others

Global PA6/PA66 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA6/PA66 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PA6/PA66 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PA6/PA66 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PA6/PA66 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PA6/PA66 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay Rhodia

Ascend

Clariant

DSM

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

Safety Components

HMT

Joyson Safety Systems

Porcher

UTT

Milliken

Pentagon Plastics

Bada Hispanaplast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PA6/PA66 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PA6/PA66 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PA6/PA66 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PA6/PA66 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PA6/PA66 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PA6/PA66 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PA6/PA66 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PA6/PA66 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PA6/PA66 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PA6/PA66 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PA6/PA66 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PA6/PA66 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PA6/PA66 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA6/PA66 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PA6/PA66 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA6/PA66 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PA6/PA66 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Standard PA6/PA66

4.1.3 Reinforced PA6/PA66

4.2 By Type – Global PA6/PA66 Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type –

