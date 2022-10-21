Anti-Slip Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-Slip Additive is a silica quartz based additive powder to give smooth paints anti slip performance and can be used with all Johnstone's floor paints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Slip Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anti-Slip Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Slip Additives market was valued at 316.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 376.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Slip Additives include PPG Industries, BYK-Chemie, Hempel, Rust-Oleum, Saicos Color, Vexcon Chemicals, Exterior Performance Coatings, Associated Chemicals and Axalta Coating Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Slip Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium Oxide
Silica
Others
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Flooring
Marine Deck
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Slip Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Slip Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Slip Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Anti-Slip Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
BYK-Chemie
Hempel
Rust-Oleum
Saicos Color
Vexcon Chemicals
Exterior Performance Coatings
Associated Chemicals
Axalta Coating Systems
Coo-Var
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Slip Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Slip Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Slip Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Slip Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Slip Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Slip Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Slip Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Slip Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Slip Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Slip Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Slip Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Slip Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Slip Add
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/