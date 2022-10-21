Anti-Slip Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Slip Additive is a silica quartz based additive powder to give smooth paints anti slip performance and can be used with all Johnstone's floor paints.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Slip Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Slip Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Slip Additives market was valued at 316.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 376.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Slip Additives include PPG Industries, BYK-Chemie, Hempel, Rust-Oleum, Saicos Color, Vexcon Chemicals, Exterior Performance Coatings, Associated Chemicals and Axalta Coating Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Slip Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminium Oxide

Silica

Others

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Slip Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Slip Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Slip Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Slip Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

BYK-Chemie

Hempel

Rust-Oleum

Saicos Color

Vexcon Chemicals

Exterior Performance Coatings

Associated Chemicals

Axalta Coating Systems

Coo-Var

