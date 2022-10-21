Epsom Salt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epsom salt is a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate. Epsom salt is composed of tiny and colorless crystals. Epsom salts is best recognized as an element of bath salts and Epsom salts offer numerous a wide range of application. Epsom salt is a material which can be used at multiple areas such as gardening, agriculture process, healthcare, home remedies, cosmetics and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epsom Salt in global, including the following market information:

Global Epsom Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epsom Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epsom Salt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epsom Salt market was valued at 30220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epsom Salt include Bathclin, Parfums De Coeur, CVS Pharmacy, San Francisco Salt, SaltWorks, Baymag and K+ S Kali, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epsom Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epsom Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epsom Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granules

Powder

Crystal

Bath Bombs

Global Epsom Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epsom Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Food Additives & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Home Care

Chemical

Industrial

Others

Global Epsom Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epsom Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epsom Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epsom Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epsom Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epsom Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bathclin

Parfums De Coeur

CVS Pharmacy

San Francisco Salt

SaltWorks

Baymag

K+ S Kali

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epsom Salt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epsom Salt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epsom Salt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epsom Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epsom Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epsom Salt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epsom Salt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epsom Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epsom Salt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epsom Salt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epsom Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epsom Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epsom Salt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epsom Salt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epsom Salt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epsom Salt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Epsom Salt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Granules

4.1.3 Powder

4.1.4 Crystal

4.1.5 Bath Bombs

4.2 By Type –

