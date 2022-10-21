Electronic Stability Control System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic stability control systems considerably enhance stability and control in vehicles in critical situations. These systems use computer control for individual wheel brakes to help the driver maintain control of the vehicle during extreme movements. This is done by keeping the vehicle headed in the direction the driver is steering even when the vehicle nears or reaches the limits of road traction. ESC is therefore expected to have a substantial positive effect on road safety. Electronic stability control systems have a variety of names, including Dynamic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, StabiliTrak, and Advance Trac.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Stability Control System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177062/global-electronic-stability-control-system-forecast-market-2022-2028-402

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Stability Control System market was valued at 11840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rear Wheel Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Stability Control System include Robert Bosch, Johnson Electric, TRW Automotive, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and WABCO Holdings and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Stability Control System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rear Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Stability Control System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Stability Control System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Johnson Electric

TRW Automotive

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Autoliv

Toyoda Gosei

WABCO Holdings

Murata Manufacturing

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177062/global-electronic-stability-control-system-forecast-market-2022-2028-402

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Stability Control System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Stability Control System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Stability Control System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Stability Control System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Stability Control System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Stability Control System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Stability Control System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Stability Control System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Stability Control System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Stability C

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177062/global-electronic-stability-control-system-forecast-market-2022-2028-402

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/