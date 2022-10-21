Uncategorized

Global SB Latex Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

SB Latex market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SB Latex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

Segment by Application

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Other Applications

By Company

Synthomer

Trinseo

DowDuPont

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 SB Latex Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SB Latex Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex
1.2.3 Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SB Latex Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper Processing
1.3.3 Fiber & Carpet Processing
1.3.4 Glass Fiber Processing
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Adhesives
1.3.7 Mortar Additives
1.3.8 Foams & Mattresses
1.3.9 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SB Latex Production
2.1 Global SB Latex Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SB Latex Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SB Latex Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SB Latex Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SB Latex Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SB Latex Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SB Latex Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SB Latex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SB Latex Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SB Latex Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SB Latex Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales SB Latex

 

