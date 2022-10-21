Jute Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Jute is the second most important vegetable fiber after cotton due to its versatility. It is 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly fiber and do not pollute our environment like plastic products and poly bags. Day by day the demands of jute goods are increasingly rapidly.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Jute Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Jute Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Jute Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Jute Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Jute Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jute Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jute Products include AI Champdany Industries, Bangalore Fort Farms, Budge Budge, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Aarbur, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills and Shree Jee International India and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jute Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Jute Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Jute Bags
Jute Handicrafts
Jute Textile
Jute Apparel
Jute Furnishings
Others
Global Jute Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Jute Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Jute Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Jute Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Jute Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Jute Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AI Champdany Industries
Bangalore Fort Farms
Budge Budge
Cheviot
Ludlow Jute & Specialities
Aarbur
Hitaishi-KK
Howrah Mills
Shree Jee International India
Gloster
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Jute Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Jute Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Jute Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Jute Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Jute Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jute Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Jute Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Jute Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Jute Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Jute Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Jute Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jute Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Jute Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jute Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jute Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jute Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Jute Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Jute Bags
4.1.3 Jute Handicrafts
