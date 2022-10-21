Flax Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flax, also known as common flax or linseed, is a member of the genus … Evidence exists of a domesticated oilseed flax with increased seed size by 9,000 years ago from Tell Ramad in Syria. It is a food and fiber crop cultivated in cooler regions of the world. The textiles made from flax are known in the Western countries as linen, and traditionally used for bed sheets, underclothes, and table linen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flax Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Flax Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flax Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flax Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flax Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flax Seeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flax Products include Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI), Shape Foods, Adora Flax seed Company and Prairie Flax Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flax Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flax Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flax Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flax Seeds

Nuts

Crops for Oil

Global Flax Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flax Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Animal Feed

Textile

Others

Global Flax Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flax Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flax Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flax Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flax Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flax Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI)

Shape Foods

Adora Flax seed Company

Prairie Flax Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flax Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flax Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flax Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flax Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flax Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flax Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flax Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flax Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flax Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flax Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flax Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flax Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flax Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flax Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flax Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flax Seeds

4.1.3 Nuts

4.1.4 C

