Global EPDM Elastomer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
EPDM Elastomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction
Wires & Cables
Other
By Company
Lanxess
ExxonMobil
DowDuPont
SK Chemical
JSR/Kumho
Sumitomo
Lion Elastomers
MITSUI
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SABIC
Eni (Polimeri Europa)
SSME
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPDM Elastomer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solution Polymerization
1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Wires & Cables
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EPDM Elastomer Production
2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EPDM Elastomer by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/