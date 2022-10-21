Feed Phytobiotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. These phytobiotics are commonly available in solid, dried, and ground forms. They not only improve feed quality, but also animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Phytobiotics in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Feed Phytobiotics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Phytobiotics market was valued at 619.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 846.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Extracts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Phytobiotics include AB Agri, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Alltech, BIOMIN Holding, Cargill, ForFarmers, Kemin Industries, Neovia and Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Phytobiotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Extracts

Spices

Herbs

Others

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Others

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Phytobiotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Phytobiotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Phytobiotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Feed Phytobiotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AB Agri

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Alltech

BIOMIN Holding

Cargill

ForFarmers

Kemin Industries

Neovia

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Phytobiotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Phytobiotics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Phytobiotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Phytobiotics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Phytobiotics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Phytobiotics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Phytobiotics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Phytobiotics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Phytobiotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Phytobiotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Phytobiotics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Phytobiotics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Phytobiotics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Phytobiotics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Size Markets, 2021

