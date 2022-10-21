Fertigation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fertigation is a term derived from fertilization and irrigation. Fertigation is a slow application of fertilizers, soil amendments, and other water soluble products into an irrigation system to improve the process of crop yield. It is used to add additional nutrients or to fulfill nutrient deficiencies in the plant tissue. The fertigation applies the nutrients exactly and uniformly to the wetted root volume, where the active roots are concentrated, which increases the efficiency of the fertilizers. It is gaining popularity due to high crop yield and cost-effectiveness due to less labor involvement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fertigation in global, including the following market information:

Global Fertigation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177070/global-fertigation-forecast-market-2022-2028-370

Global Fertigation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fertigation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fertigation market was valued at 5285.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7143.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fertigation include The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay, Valmont Industries, Rivulis, Netafim and T-L IRRIGATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fertigation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fertigation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fertigation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fertilizers

Pesticides Nutrients

Others

Global Fertigation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fertigation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Plantation Crops

Forage Grasses

Horticulture Crops

Others

Global Fertigation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fertigation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fertigation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fertigation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fertigation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fertigation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay

Valmont Industries

Rivulis

Netafim

T-L IRRIGATION

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177070/global-fertigation-forecast-market-2022-2028-370

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fertigation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fertigation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fertigation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fertigation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fertigation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fertigation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fertigation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fertigation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fertigation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fertigation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fertigation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fertigation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fertigation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fertigation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fertigation Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fertigation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fertigation Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fertilizers

4.1.3 Pesticides Nutrients

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177070/global-fertigation-forecast-market-2022-2028-370

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/