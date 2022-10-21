Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fatty alcohols (or long-chain alcohols) are usually high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, but can also range from as few as 46 carbons to as many as 2226, derived from natural fats and oils. The precise chain length varies with the source.[1][2] Some commercially important fatty alcohols are lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols. They are colourless oily liquids (for smaller carbon numbers) or waxy solids, although impure samples may appear yellow. Fatty alcohols usually have an even number of carbon atoms and a single alcohol group (OH) attached to the terminal carbon.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Higher Fatty Alcohol in global, including the following market information:
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Higher Fatty Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Higher Fatty Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Short Chain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Higher Fatty Alcohol include Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, Procter & Gamble, VVF, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK), Sasol, Godrej Industries and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Higher Fatty Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Short Chain
Long Chain
Higher Chain
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Personal Care
Lubricants
Plasticizers
Pharmaceutical Formulation
Domestic Cleaning
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Musim Mas Holdings
Emery Oleochemicals
Procter & Gamble
VVF
Wilmar International
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK)
Sasol
Godrej Industries
Royal Dutch Shell
Oxiteno
Ecogreen Oleochemicals
Timur Oleochemicals
Teck Guan Holdings
Berg + Schmidt
Oleon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Higher Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Higher Fatty Alcohol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Higher Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/