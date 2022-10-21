Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fatty alcohols (or long-chain alcohols) are usually high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, but can also range from as few as 46 carbons to as many as 2226, derived from natural fats and oils. The precise chain length varies with the source.[1][2] Some commercially important fatty alcohols are lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols. They are colourless oily liquids (for smaller carbon numbers) or waxy solids, although impure samples may appear yellow. Fatty alcohols usually have an even number of carbon atoms and a single alcohol group (OH) attached to the terminal carbon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Higher Fatty Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177079/global-higher-fatty-alcohol-forecast-market-2022-2028-11

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Higher Fatty Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Higher Fatty Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Chain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Higher Fatty Alcohol include Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, Procter & Gamble, VVF, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK), Sasol, Godrej Industries and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Higher Fatty Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Chain

Long Chain

Higher Chain

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Personal Care

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Pharmaceutical Formulation

Domestic Cleaning

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Higher Fatty Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Musim Mas Holdings

Emery Oleochemicals

Procter & Gamble

VVF

Wilmar International

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK)

Sasol

Godrej Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Oxiteno

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Timur Oleochemicals

Teck Guan Holdings

Berg + Schmidt

Oleon

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177079/global-higher-fatty-alcohol-forecast-market-2022-2028-11

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Higher Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Higher Fatty Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Higher Fatty Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Higher Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Higher Fatty Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177079/global-higher-fatty-alcohol-forecast-market-2022-2028-11

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/