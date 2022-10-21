ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte's conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) in global, including the following market information:
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) companies in 2021 (%)
The global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry AlF3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) include Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid, Hongyuan Chemical, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe, Mexichem and PhosAgro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry AlF3
Anhydrous AlF3
Wet AlF3
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Industry
Ceramic Industry
Others
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Do-Fluoride
Hunan Nonferrous
Fluorsid
Hongyuan Chemical
Rio Tinto Alcan
Gulf Fluor
Shandong Zhaohe
Mexichem
PhosAgro
I.C.F
Jinyang Hi-tech
Henan Weilai
Henan Shaoxing
Lifosa
Tanfac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride
