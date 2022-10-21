ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte's conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) in global, including the following market information:

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) companies in 2021 (%)

The global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry AlF3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) include Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid, Hongyuan Chemical, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe, Mexichem and PhosAgro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride

