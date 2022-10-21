Global Water-absorbent Polymer Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Segment by Application

Disposable Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products

Agriculture Products

Others

By Company

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Water-absorbent Polymer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-absorbent Polymer

1.2 Water-absorbent Polymer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Water-absorbent Polymer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Disposable Diapers

1.3.3 Feminine Hygiene Products

1.3.4 Agriculture Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Water-absorbent Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Water-absorbent Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Water-absorbent Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Water-absorbent Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-absorbent Polymer Production Capacity Market

