Isothermal Bags & Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isothermal bags & containers can keep product fresh and maintain cold chain during transit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isothermal Bags & Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Isothermal Bags & Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isothermal Bags & Containers market was valued at 775.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1011.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isothermal Bags & Containers include Cryopak Europe, Sonoco Products, Sofrigam, Pelican Biothermal, ACH Foam Technologies, Cold & Co Sprl, Tecnisample, Saeplast Americas and AccsA'tech Medical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isothermal Bags & Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Containers
Bags
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Food
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isothermal Bags & Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isothermal Bags & Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isothermal Bags & Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Isothermal Bags & Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cryopak Europe
Sonoco Products
Sofrigam
Pelican Biothermal
ACH Foam Technologies
Cold & Co Sprl
Tecnisample
Saeplast Americas
AccsA'tech Medical Systems
Tempack Packaging Solutions
Advanced Products Portugal
Cold Chain Technologies
Envirotainer
American Aerogel
Snyder Industries
Insulated Products
Exeltainer SL
TKT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isothermal Bags & Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isothermal Bags & Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isothermal Bags & Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/