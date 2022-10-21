Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Law Enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics are used to manufacture protective clothing for a variety of end-users. Protective clothing, unlike ordinary clothing, do not ignite when exposed to a source of ignition. Protective clothing is used to provide flame resistance, cut resistance, chemical and biological protection to a wide range of application segments including the police, ambulance/EMT, fire service and military.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics in global

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market was valued at 3353.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4196.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fireproof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics include Teijin Aramid, Milliken & Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry, PBI Performance Products, Kaneka, Huntsman International and Norfab.

We surveyed the Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fireproof

Corrosion Resistant

Others

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Police

Fire Service

Ambulance/EMT

Military

Mining

Others

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teijin Aramid

Milliken & Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Solvay

Gunei Chemical Industry

PBI Performance Products

Kaneka

Huntsman International

Norfab

