Licorice Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Licorice is the root of the licorice (glycyrrhiza glabra) plant from which a sweet flavor is extracted and used in various industries as a sweetening agent. The root is principally used in making the extract, while the hard woody plant is pulped and boiled to further refine the content. In addition, it also offers various health benefits by acting as an antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and hepato-protective agent. Licorice extracts find application in tobacco, food items, beverages, herbal medicines, pharmaceutical industry, and a variety of skin care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Licorice Extracts in global, including the following market information:

The global Licorice Extracts market was valued at 890.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 872.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177085/global-licorice-extracts-forecast-market-2022-2028-277

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Licorice Extracts include Norevo, F&C Licorice, Mafco Worldwide, Zagros Licorice, VPL Chemicals, SepidanOsareh, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals, Zelang Group and Ransom Naturals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Licorice Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Licorice Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Licorice Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Licorice Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Licorice Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Licorice Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Licorice Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177085/global-licorice-extracts-forecast-market-2022-2028-277

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Licorice Extracts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Licorice Extracts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Licorice Extracts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Licorice Extracts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Licorice Extracts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Licorice Extracts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Licorice Extracts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Licorice Extracts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Licorice Extracts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Licorice Extracts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Licorice Extracts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Licorice Extracts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Licorice Extracts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Licorice Extracts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Licorice Extracts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Licorice Extracts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Licorice Extracts Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177085/global-licorice-extracts-forecast-market-2022-2028-277

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/