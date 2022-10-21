2,4-Difluoroaniline Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2,4-Difluoroaniline market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,4-Difluoroaniline market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
99% Purity
99.5% Purity
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Pesticide Intermediate
Other
By Company
Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials
Zhejiang Yongtai Technology
Zhejiang Jitai New Materials
Hongrui Fine Chemical
Changzhou Huihe Chemical
Fuxin Rui Sheng Technology
Changzhou Xudong Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2,4-Difluoroaniline Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99% Purity
1.2.3 99.5% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.3 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Production
2.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2,4-Difluoroaniline Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2,4-Difluoroaniline by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 G
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/