Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The future of the global metal powders for additive manufacturing market is prosperous, thanks to the increasing demand for metal powders from a range of end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive. Manufacturers of metal powders are striving to form strategic alliances with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of several end-use industries in order to improve the quality, consistency, and performance of powders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Bed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing include GKN Plc, Rio Tinto, Hitachi Chemical, ATI Powder Metals, Sandvik, Renishaw, Praxair Technology, Arconic and Miba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Bed

Blown Powder

Others

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

3D Printing

Rapid Prototyping

Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM)

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GKN Plc

Rio Tinto

Hitachi Chemical

ATI Powder Metals

Sandvik

Renishaw

Praxair Technology

Arconic

Miba

Hoganas

Metaldyne Performance Group

BÖHLER Edelstahl

Carpenter Technology

Aubert & Duval

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M

