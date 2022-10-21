2-fluoronitrobenzene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-fluoronitrobenzene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-fluoronitrobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Pesticide Intermediate
Other
By Company
Zhejiang Jitai New Materials
Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials
Zhejiang Yongtai Technology
Zhenjiang Yueyang Chemical
Changzhou Huihe Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-fluoronitrobenzene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.3 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Production
2.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-fluoronitrobenzene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-fluoronitrobenzene by Region (2023-20
