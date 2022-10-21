Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2N Grade
3N Grade
3.5N Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
LCD Industry
Solar Industry
Others
By Company
Linde
Solvay
Air Products
Kanto Denka
Hyosung Chemical
Zhuoxi Gas
Central Glass
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2N Grade
1.2.3 3N Grade
1.2.4 3.5N Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.3 LCD Industry
1.3.4 Solar Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine
