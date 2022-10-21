Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

2N Grade

3N Grade

3.5N Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

LCD Industry

Solar Industry

Others

By Company

Linde

Solvay

Air Products

Kanto Denka

Hyosung Chemical

Zhuoxi Gas

Central Glass

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 2N Grade

1.2.3 3N Grade

1.2.4 3.5N Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.3 LCD Industry

1.3.4 Solar Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Fluorine

