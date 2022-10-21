Monomer Casting Nylon Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
MC Nylon Rod
MC Nylon Plate/Sheet
MC Nylon Pipe/Tube
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Mechanical Equipment
Transportation Industry
Others
By Company
Mitsuboshi Belting
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
NAC Group
Nylacast Engineered Products
Cast Nylons Limited (CNL)
Nylatech
Takiron Polymer
HAKUDO Corporation
Hishiron Industries
Ilwoong Platech Engineering Plastic
Ensinger
Yusung Industrial
SNM INC.
YL P&M
Jyh Shann
Korea Polymer
Hwa Yu Plastic
Westley Plastics
Samhwa
Nanfang Nylon Products
Wuxi Changan Plastic Engineering
QUANDA Plastic
EnXL Group
Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastics
Haiteng Fluorine Plastic
Taizhou ChangJiang New Material
Hony Engineering Plastics
Shenzhen Xiongyihua Plastic Insulation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
