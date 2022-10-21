Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polyester Sewing Threads
Nylon Sewing Threads
Vinylon Sewing Threads
Acrylic Sewing Threads
Others
Segment by Application
Apparel
Footwear
Bedding & Mattress
Luggage & Bags
Others
By Company
Coats
A&E
Amann
Tamishna
KDS Thread
Modi Thread
Well Group
Durak
Onuki
Threads (India)
Hapete
PT. Sing Long
Sarla Fibers
Simtex Group
HP Threads
IEM
Jovidasal
Huarui
Hoton Group
S.Derons
Forland
Ningbo MH
Yiwu Mingrong
Amin Associates
Gunze
Gunzetal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Bangladesh
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads
1.2 Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester Sewing Threads
1.2.3 Nylon Sewing Threads
1.2.4 Vinylon Sewing Threads
1.2.5 Acrylic Sewing Threads
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Footwear
1.3.4 Bedding & Mattress
1.3.5 Luggage & Bags
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Synthetic Fiber Sewing Threads E
