Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

C8

C12

C16

C20

Others

Segment by Application

Lubricating Oil

Polymers

Cleaning

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Others

By Company

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

Idemitsu Kosan

Total

Chevron Phillips

INEOS

Braskem

Maruzen Petrochemical

Lanxess

ZMPC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C8
1.2.3 C12
1.2.4 C16
1.2.5 C20
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lubricating Oil
1.3.3 Polymers
1.3.4 Cleaning
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Cosmetics
1.3.7 Agrochemicals
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Production
2.1 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isoparffinic Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue Estimates and Fo

 

