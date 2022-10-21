Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Segment by Application
By Company
Albemarle
M Chemical
Oceanchem Group
Shouguang Wantai Chemical
Shandong Tianyi Chemical
Shouguang Weidong Chemical
GYC Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W)
1.2 Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bromine Content 67%
1.2.3 Bromine Content 65.5%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 PBT Flame Retardant
1.3.3 PET Flame Retardant
1.3.4 Polycarbonate Flame Retardant
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Ethylenebistetrabromophthalimide (BT93W) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
