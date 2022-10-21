Uncategorized

Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Below 0.10 mm

0.10-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

0.80-1.20 mm

1.20-1.50 mm

Above 1.5mm

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive Industry

Machinery & Equipment

Electronics Industry

Medical Devices

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Outokumpu

Aperam

Sandvik Materials Technology

Nippon Steel Stainless Steel

Jindal Stainless Group

Acerinox

AK Steel

BS Stainless

POSCO

Shanghai STAL Precision

Yongjin Group

Qiyi Metal

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel

Jiangsu Chengfei New Material

WuXi HuaSheng

Shimfer Strip Steel

Yongxin Precision Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 0.10 mm
1.2.3 0.10-0.40 mm
1.2.4 0.40-0.80 mm
1.2.5 0.80-1.20 mm
1.2.6 1.20-1.50 mm
1.2.7 Above 1.5mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Machinery & Equipment
1.3.5 Electronics Industry
1.3.6 Medical Devices
1.3.7 Consumer Goods
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Production
2.1 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cold-rolled Precision Stainless Steel Strips

 

