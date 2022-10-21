Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

24K-80K

80K-120K

120K-240K

Above 240K

Segment by Application

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

>5.0 MW

By Company

Toray (Zoltek)

SGL

MCCFC

Formosa Plastics Group

Teijin Carbon

Jilin Chemical Fibre

China Composites Group

Hengshen Carbon Fibre

Weihai Guangwei Composites

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber

1.2 Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 24K-80K

1.2.3 80K-120K

1.2.4 120K-240K

1.2.5 Above 240K

1.3 Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 <2.0 MW

1.3.3 2.0-3.0 MW

1.3.4 3.0-5.0 MW

1.3.5 >5.0 MW

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Wind Power Blade Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2

