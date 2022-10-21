Uncategorized

Greece PESTLE Insights – A Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Greece PESTLE Insights – A Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Summary

Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 24.8% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2020, followed by wholesale, retail and hotels (18.2%). These sectors are forecasted to grow by 8.8% and 4.2%, respectively, in 2021 due to easing of restrictions.

 

Attiki contributed 47.3% of the nation?s GDP and was home to 33.3% of the population as of 2020.

 

The Athens Composite index exhibited an upward trend between July 5, 2020 and July 5, 2021. Overall, the index increased by 34.6% from 658.5 on July 5, 2020, to 886.6 on July 5, 2021.

Scope

– Greece received EUR1.3bn (US$1.5bn) from the EU in 2020 for the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects.

Reasons to Buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country?s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies? presence in these areas.

Table of content

Table of Contents
List of Exhibits
Did you Know?
Country Highlights
Recovery from the COVID-19 crisis
Country snapshot
Political Landscape
Economic Landscape
Social Landscape
Technological Landscape
Legal Landscape
Environmental Landscape
Outlook

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
