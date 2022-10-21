dacadoo – Tech Innovator Profile
dacadoo – Tech Innovator Profile
Summary
dacadoo provides life and health insurers with digital solutions that help individuals track, manage, and benchmark their fitness levels.
This report provides insight into dacadoo, including an overview of the company and its product offering, information on its funding and partnerships, and biographies of key senior management.
Scope
– Named one of Europe's top 100 digital pioneers by the Financial Times, Google, and leading European policymakers
– dacadoo's Health Engagement platform acts as a health and wellbeing navigator, providing users with a customized health score scaled between 1 (bad) and 1,000 (good), based on their body values, emotional wellbeing, and physical activities.
Reasons to Buy
– Gain insight into dacadoo's business operations.
– Learn about its partnerships and funding.
– Understand the company's technology focus.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Company Overview
Technology Focus
Product Overview
Partnerships
Funding
Key Employees
Appendix
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications