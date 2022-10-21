Cambodia Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025

Summary

?Cambodia Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Cambodia cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for key performance indicators in the industry, including cards and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/cambodia-cards-payments-opportunities-risks-market-2025-888

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

?Cambodia Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Cambodian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Cambodian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– An overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

– Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

– The competitive landscape of the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

Scope

– In January 2021, the NBC collaborated with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to launch the country's national retail payment system, Retail Pay. The system is based on three components: Real-Time Fund Transfer (RFT), Mobile Payment System (MPS), and QR-Code Payment System (QPS). The system enables customers to make interbank funds transfers in real-time. It allows fund transfers via various channels including online and mobile banking as well as bank branches. Funds can be transferred using a recipient's bank account number or mobile phone number. The system supports transactions in both Cambodian riel and US dollars. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. As of February 2021, a total of 22 banks in Cambodia support the Retail Pay system, including ACLEDA Bank, Canadia Bank, Cambodian Public Bank, Sathapana Bank, Prince Bank, and Foreign Trade Bank of Cambodia.

– To promote financial inclusion, spur cashless payments, and provide payment system stability, in October 2020 the NBC launched fiat-backed national digital currency Bakong, which supports transactions in US dollars and Cambodian riel and can be used by customers of 25 participating banks in Cambodia. The digital currency can be used through the Bakong mobile app, enabling consumers to make payments and transfer money between individuals using their smartphone by scanning QR codes or via phone numbers. There is no limit on the value and volume of transactions via the Bakong system. Each participating bank sets their respective daily transaction limits and daily transaction fees.

– The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a shift in preference for online payments in the country. To capitalize on this growing trend, in March 2021, Visa and Cambodian digital-only banking services provider Wing Cambodia Limited Specialized Bank launched a digital prepaid card. The Wing Virtual Visa Card is available to all users of Wing's mobile payment app and is linked to the card holder's Wing account. Funds are automatically added to the card as and when users add funds to their Wing account. In addition, the card offers other benefits such as promotional incentives and rewards for making payments at select retailers.

Reasons to Buy

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Cambodian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Cambodia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/cambodia-cards-payments-opportunities-risks-market-2025-888

Table of content

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/cambodia-cards-payments-opportunities-risks-market-2025-888

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications