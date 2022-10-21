Singapore PESTLE Insights – A Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Summary

Singapore's central region acts as hub for most of the financial and professional services firms. The western region is dominated by the port and water transport industry due to its proximity to the port, while the eastern region is dominated by the airline industry due to its proximity to Changi Airport.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/singapore-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-123

According , financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 32.8% to the country's gross value added (GVA) in 2020, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (21.9%) and wholesale, retail and hotels (19.6%). The sectors are expected to grow by 6.1%, 4.4%, 6.8%, respectively, in 2021.

Overall, the Singapore Strait Times index has exhibited an increasing trend since November 2020. As of August 16, 2021, the FSSTI index stood at 3,145.52, compared to 2,581.32 on August 16, 2020.

Scope

– The Ministry of Transport is expected to spend US$11.07bn in 2021 on various transport development projects

Reasons to Buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/singapore-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-123

Table of content

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Did You Know?

Country Highlights

Recovery from the COVID-19 Crisis

Country snapshot

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/singapore-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-123

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications