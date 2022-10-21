Uncategorized

J.P. Morgan Private Bank – Competitor Profile

Summary

This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of J.P. Morgan's private banking and wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company's strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting, service proposition, product innovation, and marketing activities are also covered.

 

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase is a US-based financial services company and the parent holding company of both J.P. Morgan and Chase. J.P. Morgan Private Bank is a brand used by its Asset & Wealth Management business segment to cater to individuals and institutions with more than $10m in investible assets.

 

Scope

– In December 2019, J.P. Morgan reorganized its US wealth business by combining it with the Chase branch network's financial advisory business. In Q1 2021, the group renamed its wealth management business Global Private Bank.

– Despite the turbulent economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, J.P. Morgan operating revenues increased by 3.6% in 2020 compared to 2019.

– The bank is focusing on growth in the UK, the US, and China via acquisitions. In June 2021, J.P. Morgan entered into an agreement to acquire UK-based robo-advisor Nutmeg.

Reasons to Buy

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth of J.P. Morgan Private Bank and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand its current strategic objectives and their impact on financial performance.

– Discover J.P. Morgan Private Bank's key products and client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about its marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Strategy
Financial Performance
Customers and Products
Marketing and Advertising
Appendix

 

