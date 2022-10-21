Cordierite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cordierite is a type of magnesium aluminum silicate with excellent thermal shock resistance; lightweight nature; and enhanced mechanical strength, rigidity, and low thermal expansion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordierite in global, including the following market information:
Global Cordierite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cordierite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cordierite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cordierite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered Cordierite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cordierite include CoorsTek, Du-Co, Goodfellow, Kyocera, Sinotrade, Steatit, Tianjin Century, Trans-Tech and CoorsTek. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cordierite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cordierite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cordierite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered Cordierite
Porous Cordierite
Global Cordierite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cordierite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Appliances
Electrical Industry
Automotive
Others
Global Cordierite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cordierite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cordierite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cordierite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cordierite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cordierite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CoorsTek
Du-Co
Goodfellow
Kyocera
Sinotrade
Steatit
Tianjin Century
Trans-Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cordierite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cordierite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cordierite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cordierite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cordierite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cordierite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cordierite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cordierite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cordierite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cordierite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cordierite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cordierite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cordierite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordierite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cordierite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordierite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cordierite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sintered Cordierite
4.1.3 Porous Cordierite
4.2 By Type – Global Cordierite Revenue
