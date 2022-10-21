Deck Protective Layer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Deck protective layers are materials employed to protect wooden decks from various weather-related damages such as moisture from rain, snow or humidity, and UV radiations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Deck Protective Layer in global, including the following market information:
Global Deck Protective Layer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Deck Protective Layer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Deck Protective Layer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Deck Protective Layer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Deck Protective Layer include A. Kahne Bootsausstatter, Bellotti, CASA MARE, Directeck, Eurodesign, Teak (or Ginnacle Import-Export), GisaTex, King Plastic and M.M. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Deck Protective Layer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Deck Protective Layer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deck Protective Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paints
Oils
Others
Global Deck Protective Layer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deck Protective Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Deck Protective Layer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deck Protective Layer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Deck Protective Layer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Deck Protective Layer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Deck Protective Layer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Deck Protective Layer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A. Kahne Bootsausstatter
Bellotti
CASA MARE
Directeck
Eurodesign
Teak (or Ginnacle Import-Export)
GisaTex
King Plastic
M.M.
MarQuipt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Deck Protective Layer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Deck Protective Layer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Deck Protective Layer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Deck Protective Layer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Deck Protective Layer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Deck Protective Layer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Deck Protective Layer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Deck Protective Layer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Deck Protective Layer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Deck Protective Layer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Deck Protective Layer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deck Protective Layer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Deck Protective Layer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deck Protective Layer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deck Protective Layer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deck Protective Layer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
