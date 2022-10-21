Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics, 2021 Update – Review of Wealth Managers by AUM, Financial Performance, Innovative and Competitive Trends

Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics, 2021 Update – Review of Wealth Managers by AUM, Financial Performance, Innovative and Competitive Trends

Summary

This report benchmarks the world's leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. It covers the 47 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups. All international public wealth managers with over $100bn in private client assets under management are featured in the report.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/wealth-management-competitive-dynamics-update-review-of-wealth-managers-by-aum-financial-performance-innovative-competitive-trends-market-2021-116

Wealth management's top players endured the difficulties of the pandemic well, recovering most of the assets under management (AUM) lost to early market disruption and ultimately growing overall client assets. Positive net inflows and continued growth in revenue – even as the pandemic continues to grind on – means the industry has not suffered anywhere near the same level of disruption as it did during the global financial crisis. While profits dipped, private wealth management remains a bright spot for banking and is well placed to grow into the recovery.

Scope

– Private wealth management client assets ended 2020 at an all-time high.

– Asset management consolidation is reshaping the industry and resulting in more top wealth managers adding to their asset management divisions.

– Profits were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but less so than other parts of banking.

Reasons to Buy

– Benchmark your AUM and financial performance against the biggest players in the industry.

– Understand the challenges in growing client assets in different geographies.

– Learn about your competitors' strategies related to expanding client books.

– Find out how profitable the wealth management industry is.

– Identify the industry's best practices in managing operating costs and boosting revenues.

– Discover how wealth managers' M&A activity affects their financial performance.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/wealth-management-competitive-dynamics-update-review-of-wealth-managers-by-aum-financial-performance-innovative-competitive-trends-market-2021-116

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Leading wealth managers weathered the pandemic well

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Wealth Managers by AUM

2.1 Leading wealth manager AUM recovered by the end of 2020

2.2 The top end of the private wealth market saw key shifts

2.3 Half-year figures suggest the industry is growing strongly

3. Financial Performance

3.1 Profits were down in 2020, but nothing like the global financial crisis

3.2 Group performance was heavily impacted by the pandemic

4. Competitive Trends

4.1 Company Filing Analytics: top trends

4.2 ESG dominates competitive positioning

4.3 Regulatory issues are becoming more pressing around data

4.4 Robo-advice and digital platforms

4.5 Mass affluent individuals are growing more attractive to leading private wealth managers

5. Appendix

5.1 Supplementary data

5.2 Abbreviations and acronyms

5.3 Secondary sources

5.4 Further reading

About GlobalData

Contact Us

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/wealth-management-competitive-dynamics-update-review-of-wealth-managers-by-aum-financial-performance-innovative-competitive-trends-market-2021-116

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications