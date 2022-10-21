Federal Bank's Implementation of IBM API Connect – Use Case

The Indian banking sector has long been dependent on legacy technologies that have proven to be successful in the past. However, with a dynamically changing business climate and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary for these players to step up their game and invest in smart technologies that can help them remain competitive, especially as excessive dependence on legacy solutions and processes have proven detrimental to business and reputation. As the digital banking industry future-proofs its businesses and adopts practices to keep pace with competitors and comply with the changing business climate, banking service providers are acknowledging the importance of modern technology solutions. Technology providers are now offering API solutions that businesses can leverage to power the digital transformation of their operations.

An example of one such use case is Federal Bank's implementation of IBM's API Connect solution, which was aimed at rapid microservices development. The API platform enabled Federal Bank to connect with partners quickly and easily as well as reduce downtimes.

This report explores Federal Bank's implementation of IBM's API Connect solution, which was aimed at rapid microservices development. The report identifies the main challenges Federal Bank faced with earlier methods, highlights the deployment of IBM's API Connect Solution to address the challenges, and explores the benefits it offered as well as the resulting outcomes.

– Federal Bank's legacy IT infrastructure prevented it from integrating easily with different fintech companies and monitoring the business performance of its various partnerships.

– The legacy infrastructure also had poor disaster recovery abilities.

– IBM's API Connect solution enabled the quick development of APIs, offered high disaster recovery functionalities, and lowered downtimes.

