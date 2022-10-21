Allianz Malaysia Implements Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solutions – Use Case

In today's digital era, customers are increasingly seeking round-the-clock customer service through various digital channels as well as over the phone and through in-person meetings. Often, they perform simple tasks online but prefer to speak to a customer service agent over the phone or in person if their needs are complex – and they expect a seamless transition from one touchpoint to another. In such a scenario, companies are faced with the challenge of offering seamless customer service across multiple channels. To do so, companies must collect, store, and document customer interaction data from online and offline channels, provide their employees with the requisite tools to merge enquiry data, and provide all the necessary information to resolve customer queries. Such a scenario, where online and offline customer service channels intertwine, is known as omnichannel customer experience.

An example of one such use case is Allianz Malaysia Berhad's (Allianz Malaysia) implementation of Avaya's contact center and customer interaction management solution and Verint's customer engagement solutions to offer a seamless omnichannel customer experience and retain its position as a leading insurance provider in Malaysia. NTT, the common service partner for Avaya and Verint, deployed the solutions. The solutions enabled Allianz Malaysia to offer seamless customer service across multiple touchpoints, match the right customer queries with the right agents, and lower operational overheads.

This report explores Allianz Malaysia's implementation of Avaya's contact center and customer interaction management solution and Verint's customer engagement solutions. The report identifies the main challenges Allianz Malaysia faced with earlier methods, highlights the deployment of Avaya's and Verint's solutions to address the challenges, and explores the benefits they offered as well as the resulting outcomes.

Scope

– Allianz Malaysia was previously unable to provide congruent responses across multiple channels as it lacked an omnichannel solution that documented customer queries.

– Avaya's Customer Interaction Management and Contact Center solution enabled Allianz to provide singular, congruent responses to customers in Malaysia.

– Verint's customer engagement solutions allowed the company to clearly understand customers' questions, predict what they want to ask, and quickly extract accurate answers from large databases.

