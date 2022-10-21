Single Rear Drive Axle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Rear Drive Axle in global, including the following market information:
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Single Rear Drive Axle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Rear Drive Axle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 3 Tons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Rear Drive Axle include Meritor, Detroit Diesel Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, Dana Limited, AxleTech, Sisu Axles, Scania, Qingte Group and Eaton. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Rear Drive Axle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market, by Gross Axle Weight, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Gross Axle Weight, 2021 (%)
Below 3 Tons
3-10 Tons
10-20 Tons
Above 20 Tons
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Military
Others
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Rear Drive Axle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Rear Drive Axle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single Rear Drive Axle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single Rear Drive Axle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meritor
Detroit Diesel Corporation
ZF Friedrichshafen
Dana Limited
AxleTech
Sisu Axles
Scania
Qingte Group
Eaton
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Rear Drive Axle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Gross Axle Weight
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Rear Drive Axle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Rear Drive Axle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Rear Drive Axle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Rear Drive Axle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Rear Drive Axle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single Rear Drive Axle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Rear Drive Axle Companies
4 Sights by Product
