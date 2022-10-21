Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Duty Axle Shaft in global, including the following market information:
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Heavy Duty Axle Shaft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propeller Shaft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heavy Duty Axle Shaft include GKN, NTN, SDS, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Neapco and JTEKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heavy Duty Axle Shaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propeller Shaft
Half Shaft
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heavy Duty Axle Shaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heavy Duty Axle Shaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heavy Duty Axle Shaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Heavy Duty Axle Shaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
NTN
SDS
Nexteer
Hyundai-Wia
IFA Rotorion
AAM
Neapco
JTEKT
Meritor
Dana Limited
Eaton
Toyota
NDE Clarke Pitchline
Suzuki
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Duty Axle Shaft Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
