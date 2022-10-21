Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potentiometer Torque Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Potentiometer Torque Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potentiometer Torque Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Swivel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potentiometer Torque Sensor include FUTEK, HELLA, TT Electronics, Robert Bosch, TE Connectivity, Eltek Systems, Kistler, Sensodrive GmbH and Bourns. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potentiometer Torque Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Swivel
Gear Type
Torsion Bar
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FUTEK
HELLA
TT Electronics
Robert Bosch
TE Connectivity
Eltek Systems
Kistler
Sensodrive GmbH
Bourns
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potentiometer Torque Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potentiometer Torque Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
