Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potentiometer Torque Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Potentiometer Torque Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potentiometer Torque Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Swivel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potentiometer Torque Sensor include FUTEK, HELLA, TT Electronics, Robert Bosch, TE Connectivity, Eltek Systems, Kistler, Sensodrive GmbH and Bourns. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potentiometer Torque Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Swivel

Gear Type

Torsion Bar

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Potentiometer Torque Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FUTEK

HELLA

TT Electronics

Robert Bosch

TE Connectivity

Eltek Systems

Kistler

Sensodrive GmbH

Bourns

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potentiometer Torque Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potentiometer Torque Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potentiometer Torque Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potentiometer Torque Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

