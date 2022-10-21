Double Coated Film Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Double coated film tapes are made up from strong flexible film materials, coated with water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt adhesives. These film tapes contain a polyester liner, which possess excellent tack adhesion, die-cutting, and excellent processing characteristics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Coated Film Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Double Coated Film Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Coated Film Tapes market was valued at 783.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 988 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Coated Film Tapes include Adchem, Elite Tape, Intertape Polymer, MACtac, Nitto Denko, Parafix Tapes & Conversions, Shurtape Technologies, Tesa Tape and 3M and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Coated Film Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Industrial
Pharmaceuticals
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Double Coated Film Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Double Coated Film Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Double Coated Film Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Double Coated Film Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adchem
Elite Tape
Intertape Polymer
MACtac
Nitto Denko
Parafix Tapes & Conversions
Shurtape Technologies
Tesa Tape
3M
V. Himark
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Coated Film Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Coated Film Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Coated Film Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Coated Film Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Coated Film Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Coated Film Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Film Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Coated Film Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Film Tapes Companies
