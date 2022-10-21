Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drilling and completion fluids are most crucial for carrying out any drilling and exploration activity, and have large application in onshore as well as offshore gas & oil activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drilling & Completion Fluids in global, including the following market information:

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drilling & Completion Fluids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drilling & Completion Fluids market was valued at 8617.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drilling & Completion Fluids include GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, Schlumberger, Newpark Resources, Tetra Technologies, CES, National Oilwell Varco, Secure Energy Services and Weatherford International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drilling & Completion Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based systems

Oil-based systems

Synthetic-based systems

Others

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drilling & Completion Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Newpark Resources

Tetra Technologies

CES

National Oilwell Varco

Secure Energy Services

Weatherford International

Qmax Solutions

Global Drilling and Chemicals

Sagemines

Scomi

